Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.727068591845 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. Its product pipeline includes: Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0310, XEN901 (Nav1.6 inhibitor) and XEN1101. Glybera is used for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).

