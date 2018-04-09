Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AC Immune (ACIU) Stock Price

News headlines about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.8462419817022 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ACIU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,470. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $516.77, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.18.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 131.08%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AC Immune from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases.

