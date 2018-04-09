Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Airgas (ARG) Stock Price

Headlines about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.9768713759782 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ARG remained flat at $$142.95 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,096. Airgas has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $143.05.

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

