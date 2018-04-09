Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) Stock Price

News headlines about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0871490475164 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BVXV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 1,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656. The firm has a market cap of $38.23, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.21. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

