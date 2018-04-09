C R Bard (BCR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C R Bard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.5936292919565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BCR opened at $331.24 on Monday. C R Bard has a fifty-two week low of $222.42 and a fifty-two week high of $337.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C R Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. C R Bard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.83.

About C R Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

