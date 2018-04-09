Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Destination XL Group (DXLG) Stock Price

News stories about Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Destination XL Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3590629123064 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXLG stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.52 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

In related news, SVP Sahal S. Laher sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $32,500.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willem Mesdag bought 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $48,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-destination-xl-group-dxlg-stock-price.html.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.