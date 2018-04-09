Enel Generaci�n Chile (EOCC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Enel Generaci�n Chile (NYSE:EOCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Generaci�n Chile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9102646890481 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE EOCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 31,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,261. The company has a market capitalization of $6,714.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84. Enel Generaci�n Chile has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOCC shares. TheStreet raised Enel Generaci�n Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Generaci�n Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel Generaci�n Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Enel Generaci�n Chile Company Profile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.

