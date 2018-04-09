Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesee & Wyoming earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0398589830571 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE GWR opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,287.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

