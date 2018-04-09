Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News coverage about Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Brass and Copper earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1892953267921 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BRSS stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. Global Brass and Copper has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.54, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 46.79%. equities research analysts forecast that Global Brass and Copper will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,617.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

