IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IntriCon earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.3364436036119 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $20.05 on Monday. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

