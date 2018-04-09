Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2942448213757 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.09. 345,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,499.41, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. Invesco has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.86 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $14,005,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $834,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,860 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,173 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

