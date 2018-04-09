Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect LSC Communications (LKSD) Share Price

Media headlines about LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LSC Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7278808792485 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKSD. Bank of America cut shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

LKSD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.53. 349,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,830. The stock has a market cap of $520.93 and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. LSC Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that LSC Communications will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

