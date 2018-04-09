Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Matthews International (MATW) Share Price

News articles about Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matthews International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0088962152636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wellington Shields upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $92.00 price target on Matthews International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matthews International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

MATW opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.04, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.84 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Marsh bought 3,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

