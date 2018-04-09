Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MDC (MDC) Stock Price

News coverage about MDC (NYSE:MDC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 44.6920936563913 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS upgraded MDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush began coverage on MDC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MDC from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

MDC stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. MDC has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,617.47, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

MDC (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). MDC had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $704.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MDC will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $138,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

