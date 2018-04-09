Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Paccar (PCAR) Share Price

News coverage about Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paccar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8533113321566 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Paccar from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paccar in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Paccar from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Paccar in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Paccar in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $23,329.19, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Paccar has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Paccar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. Paccar’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paccar will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

