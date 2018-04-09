Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Republic Services (RSG) Share Price

News headlines about Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Republic Services earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3058796853998 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,238. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22,141.62, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $88,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $540,821.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,341 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

