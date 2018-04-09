USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4705180416437 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

USAT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.61, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.59.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. equities research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

