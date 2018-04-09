Ventas (VTR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ventas earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2758325480297 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $17,958.90, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

