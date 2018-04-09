Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Western Digital (WDC) Share Price

News headlines about Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Digital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.1314755524557 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

WDC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,940. The stock has a market cap of $26,116.86, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $376,037.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 10,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,123,967.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,704 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,295. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

