Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AES (NYSE:AES) Share Price

Media headlines about AES (NYSE:AES) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AES earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2333784416452 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.39. 6,087,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,351,479. The firm has a market cap of $7,542.82, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. AES has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that AES will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 target price on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AES (NYSE:AES) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-aes-aes-share-price-updated-updated.html.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.