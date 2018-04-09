Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0811508343407 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CPB traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 464,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,747. The company has a market capitalization of $13,145.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

