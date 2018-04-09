Campbell Soup (CPB) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.476403809553 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.51 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13,145.54, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

