Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media stories about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.6754061599386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CLR opened at $58.92 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,107.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 99,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,977,147.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $796,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

