Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fibria (FBR) Share Price

Headlines about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4879309703219 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBR. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Fibria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fibria in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

FBR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,523. Fibria has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10,934.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of -0.13.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.48). Fibria had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fibria will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fibria

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

