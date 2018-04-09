Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fiesta Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.7843037056517 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 57,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,674. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $531.43, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Fiesta Restaurant Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $128,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,270,578 shares in the company, valued at $60,145,929.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 186,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,194 and have sold 941 shares valued at $17,673. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

