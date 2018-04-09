Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Price

Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Freeport-McMoRan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the natural resource company an impact score of 46.2745000915387 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.43. 14,785,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $25,091.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $419,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

