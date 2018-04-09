Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact General Motors (GM) Stock Price

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.2308334807044 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.96 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,244. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $52,866.66, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,294,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,664,861. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

