Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Share Price

Media headlines about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toll Brothers earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.9419710128772 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,906. The stock has a market cap of $6,639.66, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,149.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,632 in the last ninety days. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

