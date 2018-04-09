Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.6846675519525 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 225,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $10,156.61, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Albemarle had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $857.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.46 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.72 to $133.51 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.02.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

