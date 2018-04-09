Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baidu (BIDU) Share Price

Press coverage about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3321541607179 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

BIDU stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $172.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.97. The company has a market cap of $76,224.79, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-baidu-bidu-stock-price-updated.html.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.