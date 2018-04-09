Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covenant Transportation Group earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.1233842547551 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVTI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,324. The firm has a market cap of $531.94, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.52. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.94%. Covenant Transportation Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Ray Parker sold 25,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $773,705.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $5,013,282. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

