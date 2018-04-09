Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Destination XL Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.6122618444217 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.70 on Monday. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $135.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Willem Mesdag acquired 28,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sahal S. Laher sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $32,500.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

