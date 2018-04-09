Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Share Price

News coverage about Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4842583308528 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on Donegal Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 3,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,717. The company has a market capitalization of $431.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $188.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

