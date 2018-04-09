EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EOG Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy exploration company an impact score of 46.22208291755 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EOG opened at $101.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58,980.41, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

