First Republic Bank (FRC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9751367192642 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 897,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,038. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,171.27, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

