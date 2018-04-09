General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.7828460153112 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. 68,306,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,408,484. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113,394.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and set a price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

