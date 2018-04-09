General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.748957859739 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.07. 30,934,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,763,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $113,394.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

