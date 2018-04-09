Headlines about ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ParkerVision earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.4927373282526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ParkerVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRKR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.05, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.90. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.72.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ParkerVision will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-parkervision-prkr-share-price-updated-updated.html.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.