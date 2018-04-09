Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Share Price

News articles about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rigel Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9212060679134 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,233. The stock has a market cap of $490.74, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-rigel-pharmaceuticals-rigl-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.