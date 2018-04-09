Tenaris (TS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4760183629462 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,541.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.71. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tenaris from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

