Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Share Price

News articles about Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.229515217608 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

VLRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. The stock has a market cap of $17.73, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 337.47% and a negative net margin of 243.52%. research analysts expect that Valeritas will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Valeritas

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

