Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WD-40 (WDFC) Share Price

News articles about WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WD-40 earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.2313748588641 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $128.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,797.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.90. WD-40 has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $134.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.49 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 14.29%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $581,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $214,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-wd-40-wdfc-share-price.html.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.