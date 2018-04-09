News coverage about CGG (NYSE:CGG) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CGG earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9094871447228 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NYSE CGG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.98. 36,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,062. CGG has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 66.78% and a negative net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a … dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGG shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CGG (CGG) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cgg-cgg-stock-price.html.

CGG Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.