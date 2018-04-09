ConocoPhillips (COP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.4697300933777 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

COP opened at $59.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69,605.49, a PE ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-conocophillips-cop-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.