First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (FTC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (NASDAQ:FTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0968497834788 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FTC opened at $62.20 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

About First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

