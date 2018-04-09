HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News articles about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.719967195194 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.42. 740,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,589. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $85,022.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

