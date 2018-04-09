Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midland States Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8663140886757 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $745.72, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $103,342.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,260 shares of company stock valued at $709,431 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-midland-states-bancorp-msbi-share-price-updated.html.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.