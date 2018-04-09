Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Share Price

Media stories about STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. STMicroelectronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.6583738079824 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vetr cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.76 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

NYSE:STM opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $18,810.46, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

