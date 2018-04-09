Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News headlines about Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Triangle Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.5061808720105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS lowered Triangle Capital to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triangle Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Triangle Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 43.15 and a current ratio of 43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.09, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Triangle Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.15.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Triangle Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

