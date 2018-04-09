Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Unitil (UTL) Stock Price

News headlines about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7327445135489 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,856. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $704.25, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

